26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Trading Up 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 104,431 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.