Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Up 0%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 28,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 13,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) by 580.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,587 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned approximately 14.67% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

