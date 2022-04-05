United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

