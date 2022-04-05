TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.04. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
