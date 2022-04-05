Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $18.90 on Friday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

