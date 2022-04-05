Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.93. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

