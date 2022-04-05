Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

