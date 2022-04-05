Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $70.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
