Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.25

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $17.09.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

