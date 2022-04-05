Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.79 on Friday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

