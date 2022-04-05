Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Financial Comparison

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 7.55 -$26.45 million ($0.68) -6.76 Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Hudson Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Hudson Capital (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. Its Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.