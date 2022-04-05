Critical Contrast: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 27.47% 50.20% 16.09% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadcom and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 21 0 2.84 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $683.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $81.07, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Broadcom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $27.45 billion 9.44 $6.74 billion $17.54 36.19 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 5.03 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

Broadcom beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing merchant silicon products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic transmitter and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

