Head to Head Analysis: CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CurAegis Technologies alerts:

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Holley $692.85 million 2.31 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%.

Summary

Holley beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for CurAegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurAegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.