$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

