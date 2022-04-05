Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.36 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

