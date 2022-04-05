Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSX. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.90).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 985.20 ($12.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 939.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 891.34. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

