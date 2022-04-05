Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

