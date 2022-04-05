Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON MCON opened at GBX 96.25 ($1.26) on Friday. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

