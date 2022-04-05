Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will earn ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CEA opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

