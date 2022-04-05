Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Air China in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air China’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Air China alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

AIRYY opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.17. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.