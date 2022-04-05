Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on PolarityTE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PTE opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PolarityTE by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

