FY2022 EPS Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Soligenix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,652.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,253 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

