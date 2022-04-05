Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.95 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About K92 Mining (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.