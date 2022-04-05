Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
