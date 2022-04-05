Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

