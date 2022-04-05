Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

