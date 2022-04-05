Conduit’s (CRE) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 542.50 ($7.11).

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.59 million and a P/E ratio of -19.69. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.93%.

In other Conduit news, insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,868.85). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($130,397.38).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

