Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKBU. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

