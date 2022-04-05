NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

