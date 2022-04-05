Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Shares Down 18.1%

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) fell 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Nampak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Ltd. engages in the manufacture of packaging products. It offers Nampak Metals, Nampak Glass, Nampak Paper, Nampak Plastics, and Nampak Inspection and Coding Solutions. Nampak Metals produces aluminium and tinplate beverage cans for the alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetables juice and ice tea markets.

