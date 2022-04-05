Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Lowered to €17.00 at Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

BGAOY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

