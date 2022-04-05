CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

