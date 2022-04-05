Desjardins Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.44 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

