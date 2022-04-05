First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.93 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at C$904,500. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at C$325,272,907.98. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,321 shares of company stock worth $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares worth $18,145,754.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.