First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.93 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at C$904,500. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at C$325,272,907.98. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,321 shares of company stock worth $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares worth $18,145,754.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.