Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$10.74 and a one year high of C$13.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 289.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

