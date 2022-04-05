Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.97. 126,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 167,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKE. CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$959.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

