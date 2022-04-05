Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

