Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

MCO stock opened at $342.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

