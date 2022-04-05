Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Increased by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

