Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $19.80 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.