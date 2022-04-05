$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.