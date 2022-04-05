Reviewing Almaden Minerals (AAU) & The Competition

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -3.24% -3.03% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,106.40% 2.95% -1.62%

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Almaden Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 737 2460 2822 125 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Almaden Minerals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.13 million -17.98 Almaden Minerals Competitors $7.92 billion $2.03 billion -11.32

Almaden Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Almaden Minerals competitors beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

