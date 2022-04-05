Head to Head Survey: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.48% N/A N/A Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solera National Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.93 $11.09 million $2.58 4.34 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.23 $7.28 million $1.86 13.95

Solera National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harleysville Financial. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

