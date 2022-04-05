Contrasting Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.58 -$8.88 million ($0.29) -38.52 Boxed $177.27 million 3.89 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Risk and Volatility

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -1.37% -6.58% -3.46% Boxed N/A N/A -13.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 15 1 0 1.94 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus price target of $16.94, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Boxed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

