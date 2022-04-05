Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

