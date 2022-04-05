ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $122,849.99 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $122,849.99 and approximately $35.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.58 or 0.07512999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.97 or 0.99884156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047944 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

