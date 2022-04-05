Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.80

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.41) to €10.80 ($11.87) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.53) to €11.60 ($12.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $4.35 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

