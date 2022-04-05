Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.55

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.