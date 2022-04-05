Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.13.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

