Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.