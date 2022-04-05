Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

